Light on the wallet, and also nutrition: Experts say carb-heavy budget meals aren't healthy enough

FINDING THE BALANCE BETWEEN NUTRITION AND PRICE

With hawkers lamenting the cost of preparing budget meals and diners complaining about the low nutritional value of such meals, how then can a balance be struck?

Dr Charlene Chen, People's Action Party Member of Parliament (MP) for Tampines Group Representation Constituency (GRC), has received feedback that there could be more variety among budget meals.

"Given that many Singaporeans, especially senior citizens, rely on coffee shops and hawker centres for sustenance, we must look into providing budget meals that have sufficient nutritional value based on current standards," she said.

In September this year, Workers' Party MP for Sengkang GRC Louis Chua filed a parliamentary question on whether the burden of providing affordable food has been unfairly placed on hawkers.

Responding to CNA TODAY's queries, Mr Chua suggested re-examining the responsibility distribution between SEHC operators, stallholders, consumers and the government.

"It is important that budget meals do not come at the expense of nutrition – especially if the government wishes to continue to champion healthier living and eating habits," he told CNA TODAY, adding that he had received feedback from residents about budget meal portions and variety.

When it comes to making the food healthier, HPB told CNA TODAY that it works with food and beverage establishments, including hawkers, to increase the availability and accessibility of healthier food and beverages. These efforts are not limited to budget meals, it added.

When asked what hawkers can do, HPB said hawkers could look at providing wholegrain options, add simple stir-fried vegetables or eggs as a side or part of a dish.

"Alternatively, operators can reduce the use of oil, salt, sauces in their cooking and allow consumers the option to reduce portion sizes such as asking for less rice or noodles, gravy, or soup," said the agency.

Even with these suggestions, hawkers are uncertain if they can make their meals healthier given how the cost of ingredients, utilities and rent for some continue to climb.

"We really just try our best. As much as we feed the people, we also need to feed ourselves and our families," said Mr Gulati, the owner of Indian Cuisine in Tampines.