Bukit Canberra hawkers will not be penalised for not providing meals for low-income residents: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: Stallholders at Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre will not be penalised for not providing free meals to low-income residents, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Monday (Aug 11).

Mr Ong, who is a Member of Parliament for Sembawang Group Representation Constituency, was responding to claims made on Facebook by food critic KF Seetoh about hawkers there being "contractually obligated" to offer 60 free meals every month.

After being alerted to Mr Seetoh's posts, Mr Ong said that he looked into the matters raised.

Mr Seetoh's claim "does not present the full picture", said Mr Ong.

When the hawker centre first opened, the stallholders had initially agreed to provide 30 meals a month for low-income residents. This was later adjusted to 100 meals over the three-year duration of their leases, Mr Ong said.

"There are no penalties if they do not or are unable to provide the meals," he said, adding that the initiative, which was meant to encourage hawkers to "pay it forward", has yet to commence.

Mr Seetoh had also claimed that the hawkers were being charged S$70 (US$54) a month for the use of a basket, placed at the back of their stores, for suppliers to place their wares.

"This is not true, as there is no such practice of charging for the use of the blue baskets at the back of their stalls," said Mr Ong.

Responding to Mr Ong's post, Mr Seetoh on Monday said that the cost of using the baskets was "shown and told to me by a hawker there".

He claimed to have seen the invoice and receipt of payment for it. The hawker "has no reason to make this up", he added.