Whole grains – a hearty way to start your day

Soluble fibre in whole grains also helps regulate blood sugar levels. By slowing the release of sugar into the bloodstream, it supports sustained energy and may help prevent spikes, which is especially important for people managing diabetes.

“To promote digestive and cardiovascular health, we recommend 75g of oatmeal a day, which provides 3g of beta glucan,” says Dr Phanvijhitsiri. “Beta glucan is found in oats and barley. But oats are easier to prepare – barley takes longer to cook and isn’t as widely available in as many forms or as convenient a format as oats.”

Oats also contain antioxidants that may help reduce inflammation and protect against tissue damage in the arteries, he added.

There are many ways to prepare oats to suit different preferences and routines. Whole rolled oats can be soaked overnight with milk or yogurt for a grab-and-go breakfast. Add fresh fruit, a spoonful of nut butter or a dash of cinnamon to your oatmeal for natural sweetness and flavour. Toppings like chopped nuts or seeds also boost texture and nutrition, without added sugar.

Alongside regular exercise, stress management and a healthy weight, a balanced diet supports cardiovascular health – and a simple bowl of oats in the morning can help set the tone for healthier choices.

