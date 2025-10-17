Whole grains – a hearty way to start your day
Packed with fibre, oats support heart health, aid digestion and may help reduce inflammation – making them a nourishing addition to any diet.
Enjoying food is one of life’s great pleasures – but living well also means paying attention to our health. Striking a balance isn’t always easy, especially when the most delicious options may not always be the most nutritious. Yet the consequences are real: One in five Singaporeans now has at least one risk factor for cardiovascular disease, including obesity, diabetes or high cholesterol.
Last year, cardiovascular disease accounted for over 30 per cent of recorded deaths in Singapore, making it the country’s leading cause of death – and the numbers are rising. By 2050, the rate of heart attacks is projected to almost triple, from 480 to 1,400 cases per 100,000 people.
HOW A HEALTHIER BREAKFAST CAN REDUCE BAD CHOLESTEROL
Being more mindful of what we eat is one of the simplest ways to improve our health – and breakfast is a good place to start.
A healthier diet can reduce the risk factors associated with cardiovascular disease. Doctors generally recommend a diet low in fat, sugar and salt, and high in fibre from fruit, vegetables, legumes and whole grains. Whole grains are a source of vitamins, minerals and dietary fibre, which work together to reduce the risk of heart disease and diabetes.
According to the Health Promotion Board’s My Healthy Plate guide, a balanced meal should comprise half a plate of fruits and vegetables, a quarter plate of lean protein and a quarter plate of whole grains.
Dr Kit Phanvijhitsiri, R&D life sciences manager at PepsiCo Services Asia, said food-based interventions are more sustainable than medication, as they are enjoyable and come with fewer side effects. “Everyone at home can be included in the journey towards good health and healthier blood cholesterol levels,” he added.
Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like substance produced by the liver and found in some foods. While our bodies need some cholesterol to function, too much of the “bad” kind – low-density lipoprotein (LDL) – can lead to plaque buildup in the arteries, narrowing them and increasing the risk of heart attack or stroke.
Whole grains such as oats contain beta glucan, a type of soluble fibre that may help lower LDL cholesterol by binding to bile acids – which contain LDL – and helping the body remove them.
NOURISHING THE BODY WITH WHOLE GRAIN
Soluble fibre in whole grains also helps regulate blood sugar levels. By slowing the release of sugar into the bloodstream, it supports sustained energy and may help prevent spikes, which is especially important for people managing diabetes.
“To promote digestive and cardiovascular health, we recommend 75g of oatmeal a day, which provides 3g of beta glucan,” says Dr Phanvijhitsiri. “Beta glucan is found in oats and barley. But oats are easier to prepare – barley takes longer to cook and isn’t as widely available in as many forms or as convenient a format as oats.”
Oats also contain antioxidants that may help reduce inflammation and protect against tissue damage in the arteries, he added.
There are many ways to prepare oats to suit different preferences and routines. Whole rolled oats can be soaked overnight with milk or yogurt for a grab-and-go breakfast. Add fresh fruit, a spoonful of nut butter or a dash of cinnamon to your oatmeal for natural sweetness and flavour. Toppings like chopped nuts or seeds also boost texture and nutrition, without added sugar.
Alongside regular exercise, stress management and a healthy weight, a balanced diet supports cardiovascular health – and a simple bowl of oats in the morning can help set the tone for healthier choices.
