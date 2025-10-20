Charities call for more nutritious food donations as demand among seniors increases

SINGAPORE: Non-perishable staples such as rice and canned food remain the most commonly donated food items in Singapore as they are easy to store, transport and distribute.

Non-profit organisations say that while these donations are practical, they often lack essential nutrients – particularly those found in fresh fruits and vegetables. Many donated items are high in sodium and sugar, but low in protein and fibre.

This nutritional gap is becoming more concerning as the number of seniors depending on food donations continues to rise.

Seniors relying on food aid told CNA they usually have to get fresh produce on their own at grocery stores.

EFFORTS TO IMPROVE NUTRITION

Food Rescue Sengkang is among the community organisations working to address this nutrient shortfall by focusing on the redistribution of fresh produce.

“We noticed that other charities tend to give out only dry rations. We need fruits and vegetables to have a balance,” said the group’s founder Derek Ong.

“(Beneficiaries) can't go on dry rations forever. We noticed people are not having a balanced diet … that's why we fill the gap.”

The ground-up initiative aims to curb food waste by collecting surplus, unsold or rejected food from businesses and redistributing them to charities and community groups.

Often, such items are turned away by restaurants or supermarkets due to cosmetic imperfections or approaching "best-before" dates, even though they are still safe to consume.