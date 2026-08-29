I took 10 weeks of parental leave but couldn't fully leave work behind

I struggled as I considered the responsibilities and rhythms of the financial year, and how the team would operate without me.

Although I was physically present with my family, my mind was at work.

Even as the chief executive officer of an organisation dedicated to fatherhood, I found it hard to be fully present. It made me wonder: How much harder is it for other fathers?

MORE LEAVE, BUT WILL FATHERS TAKE IT?

Since Apr 1, 2025, paternity leave has been legally protected, and fathers are entitled to four weeks of mandatory government-paid paternity leave.

The latest Family Trends Report from the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF), released last month, showed that 61 per cent of fathers whose child was born in 2024 took government-paid paternity leave, up from 47 per cent for children born in 2016.

This is encouraging. But it also means that nearly four in 10 fathers take no paternity leave.

The reasons are often personal and practical. From our conversations with dads at the Centre for Fathering, some have shared concerns about stepping away from work, including difficulties arranging cover for their responsibilities, or balancing work and family demands.

Self-employed fathers may not be familiar with the support available to them as well.