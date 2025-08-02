How do I choose between a charming colleague and a competent one?

Would you prefer a colleague who is cold but competent, or friendly but flaky?

This was the question I posed to a few friends recently and the reaction was more mixed than I had anticipated.

"I know the right answer is competency because it's a workplace," one said, "but sometimes, working with a cold, calculative robot can be so painful."

Another responded: "That's until you've worked with a well-meaning but bumbling idiot who leaves you inspirational notes of encouragement but can't write a proper brief."

"And you can't even bring yourself to lay them off because they are so nice," a third said with a moan.

In an ideal world, as a business owner, I'd love to build a team of unicorns – whip-smart, emotionally intelligent, endlessly competent people who also know exactly when to send memes, send help or just leave you alone.

In reality, though, building any team is an act of compromise. Often, we're just trying to find someone who doesn't fall into one of two extremes: the charmingly inept or the coldly efficient.

No one really needs a resident stand-up comedian whose work turns out more like a comedy of errors.

On the other hand, no one really wants to spend 9am to 6pm interacting with a spreadsheet wizard with unparalleled accuracy, but who hasn't smiled since the COVID-19 lockdown was announced.