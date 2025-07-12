How I learnt to be 'helpless' at work – and how I'm unlearning it now

A few months ago, a new colleague came into a meeting prepared with fresh, thoughtful ideas for improving user acquisition.

Then, as the ideas were presented, others in the team – myself included – responded only by shooting them down with lines like, "Oh, I don’t think management will like that".

At lunch afterwards, the colleague confided that it felt "gross" to watch us filter everything only through the lens of the higher-ups' approval.

I instantly realised that they were right. We'd been conditioned by rejection to only pitch what might slip through, not what we believed would work.

Many write this off as low morale. That is why burnout rates are higher than ever, they'll say.

But there's a difference between "low morale" and learned helplessness, which is a more insidious phenomenon where we internalise our limits so much that we forget we ever had any agency at all.

WHAT 'HELPLESSNESS' LOOKS LIKE

The term "learned helplessness" was first coined by American psychologists Martin Seligman and Steven F Maier in the 1960s to describe the lack of motivation or sense of powerlessness we experience when we believe we have no control over our environment or situation due to repeated exposure to uncontrollable events.

This isn't just about how we feel. It fundamentally rewires how we perceive and understand our roles in the workplace.