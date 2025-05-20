Commentary: The manager meltdown – why disengaged leaders are costing us billions

SINGAPORE: In 2024, global employee engagement dropped from 23 per cent to 21 per cent, said Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace 2025 report. This decline – only the second in more than a decade, noted Gallup – has cost the world economy an estimated US$438 billion in lost productivity. And the primary driver behind this sobering picture? Manager disengagement.

We’ve all heard the saying “People don’t quit jobs; they quit bad managers.” Gallup calls this a “breakdown”: A cascading effect where disengaged managers lead to disengaged teams, dragging down performance and the productivity of the workplace.

Managers are the last-mile connection between an organisation and its workers. Managers shape culture, drive execution and man the levers of day-to-day motivation. Yet today, many of them are running on empty – and this should deeply concern business leaders, especially as we brace for continued economic headwinds.

PRESSURE FROM ABOVE, BURNOUT FROM BELOW

Managers of today are not just people leaders. They’re expected to be digital transformation champions, change agents and empathetic connectors, all while navigating employees’ rising expectations for flexibility, inclusion, and well-being.

EngageRocket’s HR Outlook 2025 report finds that managing a multigenerational workforce is a top concern, with many businesses and workplaces seeing four generations (Gen Z, millennials, Gen X and baby boomers) working side by side. Managers are expected to tailor development, communication and engagement approaches to meet divergent needs, all while holding the team accountable to shared goals.