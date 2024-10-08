Commentary: Amid return-to-office mandates, has hybrid work not lived up to its hype?

SINGAPORE: Two years post-pandemic, more companies have summoned employees back to the office - some even mandating five in-office days a week like tech giant Amazon recently announced.

Corporate leaders argue that time in the office boosts productivity, collaboration and company culture. Employees push back, arguing that flexible work arrangements lead to productivity boosts through greater autonomy, reduced commuting and improved work-life balance. Who’s right?

Having researched remote and hybrid work for over 25 years I can confidently say that both sides are right, but the truth is more nuanced than the black and white stories both camps would prefer.

BOTH SIDES CLAIM BETTER “PRODUCTIVITY”

Both advocates of in-office work and remote work claim productivity gains, yet neither side typically defines what they mean by “productivity”.