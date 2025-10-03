Public service or just ragebait? Here's why I think online shaming has gone too far

You've probably seen it in your social media feed – a photo of an elderly person putting their bare feet on the bus seat, or a stranger secretly filmed eating on a train or manspreading.

The captions to these photos, where the subject's face is usually uncensored, are usually along these lines: "Look at this person. How dare they. Why do they think they are entitled to do this?"

Such posts often spark commiserative outrage, garnering dozens or even hundreds of comments supporting the original poster, or OP for short, and shaming the video's protagonist.

There's a vigilante element to this type of posting. Ordinary citizens feel they are not just venting but also policing social norms on behalf of the wider community – for instance, warning against potential scams or harmful behaviour such as dangerous driving.

Personally, I don't think this instinct is a bad thing in itself.

In a democracy, it matters that people care enough to speak up. Calling out bad behaviour can shine a light on problems we might otherwise overlook or ignore.

But in recent years, it seems that almost every minor, irksome, yet arguably morally offensive act gets called out, too.

This can be anything from someone slumping over two MRT seats looking visibly tired, to a person "chope-ing" a parking lot, talking loudly on the phone, or even pet owners letting their dogs perch on chairs at a coffee shop.

With each new pile-on, it's feeling more and more like the culture of public shaming online has gone too far.

WHY DO WE POST SUCH THINGS?

Part of how we got here lies in the rise of citizen journalism.

In the late 2000s, cameras started to become widely integrated into mobile phone designs. You no longer needed to buy or carry a stand-alone camera around with you to capture things you saw while out and about in normal, everyday life.