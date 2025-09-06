What will it take to build a 'we first' society among kiasu Singaporeans?

Every other Sunday, Mr Chia Jun Hou, either alone or with a friend, buys several meals from struggling hawkers across Singapore and then delivers the packed food to various nursing homes.

The 45-year-old operations manager and his friends started this project, calling themselves Daokachiu, or Hokkien for "lend a helping hand", in 2021 when hawker centres went silent during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We believe that Singaporeans should contribute in any way we can," he said.

"The smiles from elderly folks and the thumbs-up from hawkers are what keep us going and remind us why we do what we do."

It is this spirit of giving and ground-up action that Prime Minister Lawrence Wong likely had in mind when he recently called on Singaporeans to help him build a "we first" society.

In his 2025 National Day Rally speech on Aug 17, Mr Wong envisioned this society, where citizens would strengthen bonds with each other instead of just looking out for their own self-interests.

"To keep Singapore going, we must be a 'we first' society, because if everyone only thinks about 'me', and puts 'me' ahead of 'we', then we are finished. Society will fray, and things will fall apart," he said.

He added that in this "we first" society, citizens would take up shared responsibility for each other, instead of depending on state support.

"We certainly do not want to end up as a society where people rely solely on the government."