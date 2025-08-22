Hawkers at other social enterprise centres not contractually required to give free meals, but do so anyway

SINGAPORE: He’s not contractually obliged to give out free meals, but Mr Joe Eng, who runs Pu Ti Su vegetarian stall at One Punggol Hawker Centre, would do so anyway if he sees someone in need.

The 58-year-old chef, who recently opened the stall with his wife, said they have taken this approach at previous stalls they operated at hawker centres and coffee shops.

“If it’s an elderly customer or someone who’s lower-income, I’d give them more beehoon if they ask for it,” he told CNA.

In the week since opening, a few customers have asked for bigger portions at no extra charge.

“Of course I can’t do it if everyone asks for free food on the 1st and 15th of every month," he said, referring to the lunar dates when many Buddhists observe vegetarian meals. "But depending on the situation, I could give them some extra food.”

His wife, who declined to be named, said some customers take advantage of their kindness and even encourage others to ask for more food without paying.

“We can tell who really needs it, so it depends on the situation. We just take it that we’re doing a good deed,” she said.

The issue of requiring hawkers to provide free meals came under scrutiny last week after it emerged that tenants at Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre had signed contracts mandating the provision of 100 free meals over their three-year tenancy period.

The operator, Canopy Food Group, later said the programme had not begun and would not be enforced. The clause will be removed when tenancy contracts are renewed in September.

CNA visited seven hawker centres run by other social enterprise operators – FairPrice Group, Timbre+ Hawkers, Fei Siong Social Enterprise and JW 50 Hawker Heritage. Hawkers confirmed that their contracts do not require them to give out free food, though some, like Mr Eng, do so voluntarily.

However, all tenants are required to offer at least one budget meal, typically priced at S$3 to S$3.50.

FairPrice and Timbre+ declined to respond to questions about raising the cap on budget meals and how they enforced the requirement. Fei Siong also did not respond to CNA’s queries.

In 2024, then-Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Koh Poh Koon said that social enterprise hawker centre operators must include plans to ensure affordable food options are available as part of their tender proposals.

"So far operators have committed that all stalls in their centres will provide at least one value meal option," he said, adding that the intent was not to drive prices down across the board but to offer a range of options.