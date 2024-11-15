Commentary: Chope if you must, but why risk valuable items just to save a seat?

TAKING SAFETY FOR GRANTED?

You may be wondering: “What’s the big deal? Singapore is the safest country in the world, right?”. After all, we have CCTVs everywhere – more than 90,000 in public spaces such as parks, roads and public spaces. By 2030, that number will double to 180,000.

But as an old Singapore Police Force ad tagline goes, “low crime doesn’t mean no crime”.

So if you happen to return to your chope-d seat with a food-laden tray, only to find your IC, mobile phone, laptop, iPad, security pass, house keys, Chanel handbag (I really have witnessed that with my own eyes), fruits of your most recent shopping spree, pedigree Labradoodle puppy, or offspring missing, it either means you’ve either been terribly unlucky, or extremely stupid.

Even if there are CCTVs everywhere, what use would they be against a crook wearing a mask, cap or sunglasses - or better still, all of the above?

And why risk the ruin of your day - or even your life - just for the sake of a moment’s convenience?

Think about it: If anything important was swiped, you’d first experience that unpleasant panicky, fluttery, dry-mouthed “the world has collapsed on my head, my heart has exploded from my chest, and my stomach has plummeted into my toes” feeling. You’d lose your appetite immediately for the food you’ve just bought, hunger giving way to anxiety or despair.

You’d have to head to a police station to file a police report, which could take hours.

You’d have to call or text your office or home to say you’re going to be late coming back because stuff has gone missing.

Oh wait. You can’t call or text anyone if it’s your mobile phone that’s gone missing.

Maybe you could just head back to the office and email your boss.

But if your workplace lanyard was the choping collateral that had gotten swiped, you wouldn’t be able to get back in. What if someone then used it to gain access to your office for underhanded purposes, and office security checked the door access system and realised the culprit had gotten in using your stolen pass?

What if it was your laptop that had gone missing? Client details, your latest project, or other highly sensitive information in it can be hacked, sold and used against you and your organisation.

You would also have to fork out good money to replace your IC, iPhone 16 Pro Max or laptop. Phone still on contract? You’d have to continue paying for that while taking on a new contract.

You’d have to contact banks, telcos, credit card companies and so on to report whatever losses, and you might be at risk of identity theft.

After buying replacement devices, setting them up would take up considerable time and effort. Haven’t had time recently to back up all your documents and photos? Too bad.