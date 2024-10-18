Commentary: I’m not rude, you’re rude! Or are we all just misunderstood?

SINGAPORE: Have you ever received a text or e-mail that you left you feeling offended?

You are not alone. Complaints about rudeness are aplenty - be they about passive-aggressive WhatsApp messages, impatient drivers on the road, inconsiderate behaviours on public transport, or diners unhappy with hawkers.

Social media is flooded with grievances about declining manners and a growing insensitivity to others.

Is society genuinely becoming ruder?

A recent experience made me reconsider this. I received an e-mail from a student that seemed rude and antagonistic. When we met in person, she was polite and respectful - nothing at all like the persona I imagined from her e-mails.

This got me wondering: Are we losing our ability to communicate respectfully in our increasingly digitised world?