How publishing my first book taught me that the true payoff of pursuing dreams is about more than profit

In the late 2010s, I was a student at Hai Sing Catholic School, where we had a rich culture of reading. Mornings involved the passing-around of newspapers, magazine articles, and English worksheets aimed at levelling up our language skills.

While some viewed this as a chore, my friends and I felt it was time well spent. I had a few family members working in the real estate industry, and was spurred by them to read financial literacy books.

Other kids were reading age-appropriate books like Percy Jackson. My typical reads involved Rich Dad Poor Dad, The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, and Warren Buffet Invests Like a Girl – earning me the nickname “finance minister” among friends.

My literary tastes would have likely remained within this limited genre if it wasn’t for a set of reading lists given to us by our English teachers, curated by genre.

This was my first exposure to fantasy, and I was enraptured by it. Reading books like Pawn of Prophecy by David Eddings and The Magician’s Guild by Trudi Canavan, I discovered a love for imagining worlds beyond our own and their endless possibilities.

At this time, I was blogging frequently, writing about philosophical topics and short stories. I liked penning my thoughts down in words and seeing what people thought of them. I often found good discussions and debates through reactions to my blog posts.

But fantasy unlocked the power of imagination in more ways than one. Oftentimes, I liked to picture myself as part of the fictional world, or even the main character of the story.

One day, the thought struck me: "Maybe I could write a book too."

Just as quickly, I dismissed it. I was just a teenager – I didn't think I had the life experience or command of the language to create something as impactful and monumental as a book.