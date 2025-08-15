The lost art of punctuality in a world where lateness is increasingly tolerated

For as long as I can remember, when I’m not chasing people, I’ve been waiting for them.

My parents had drilled into me from young that being even five minutes early was as good as being late – a lesson I learnt after my dad once waited 10 minutes to pick me up. Just because I’d been dilly-dallying. Big mistake.

I only later realised this lesson hadn't been as universal as I thought.

All throughout polytechnic and university, I was often told to "chill" by groupmates whenever I pushed to finish a project way before the due date. I didn't want to risk eleventh-hour changes that would result in a late submission, costing us a fraction of our grade.

Over time, it became second nature to create buffer time around my plans to anticipate last-minute changes. So imagine my culture shock when I was in Switzerland about a month ago.

The Swiss are known sticklers for punctuality, but experiencing that firsthand made me feel right at home. Being told that a public bus would be arriving at 1.05pm, only for it to indeed arrive at 1.05pm? How refreshing.

Despite having evolved in many ways throughout a decade of working various jobs across different organisations, I try to remain just as militant about punctuality.

But more and more, this attitude seems to be in a diminishing minority. We've all gotten that "Sorry, still 15 minutes away" text. We've probably sent some of those ourselves. Even I've been guilty, especially if I know the other party will likely be late too.

With everyone instantly contactable now, last-minute rescheduling or delays are no longer a breach of social etiquette, provided you inform the other party beforehand.

Flexibility, in many cases, is now just another part of relationship management.

But why are so many of us increasingly content to give punctuality a pass?

IN DEFENCE OF LATENESS?

If punctuality is nothing more than mechanical timekeeping, it's easy for us to write off lateness as just a disrupted schedule. We may even rationalise it by leaning on stereotypes about certain types of people.