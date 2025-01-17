I instantly regretted buying an expensive clock, but it's taught me to appreciate the value of time

When we first got married, my husband and I made a subconscious decision to do away with wall clocks. Instead, we adorned the walls of our new home with wedding photos and artworks significant to us.

Some years later, out of consideration for an older family member who needed a visual reference for keeping track of time, we got a wall clock. It was an analogue thing with big, bold numbers and it threw off our entire minimalist aesthetic. I hardly looked at it, preferring to check the time on my smartwatch or phone.

I didn’t realise it then, but this clunky, unartistic device was the truest embodiment of my past relationship with time.

Back then, time was functional, lived out task by task: Time to feed the children and take them to school, time to prepare dinner, time to pack the school bags for the next day, time to clear the last round of email messages before bed.

When the children were growing up, we traded out the analogue clock for a digital one, because numbers were easier for them to understand than the somewhat abstract hour-and-minute hands.

Then, once everybody in the house got old enough for smartphones, we did away with the digital clock, too.