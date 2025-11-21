In the depths of my grief, I turned to social media for comfort. It only made me feel worse

I had turned on the air conditioner, used my calming essential oils and flipped my pillow thrice. Despite my exhaustion from being up all night, all my usual bedtime hacks and tricks did little to help me fall asleep.

Just hours earlier, I'd received news: My grandfather had died.

Grief kept me up long enough on that September night to see the sun rise from my bedroom window, chewing on my emotions and sensibility. As the wakeful hours dragged on, I felt like I needed to do something – to distract me, direct me, or just be there for me.

So, I turned to social media.

At this point, I was three weeks into a month-long social media ban aimed at curbing an addiction to scrolling endlessly online.

According to my phone's built-in tracker, before my self-imposed ban, I was spending 25 hours each week on my phone on social media apps.

Admittedly, some of this was work-related. Much of it was also due to my habit of leaving YouTube videos playing endlessly as I slept or worked.

Nevertheless, it was horrifying to realise that I was spending the equivalent of one in every seven days on social media – nearly 15 per cent of my life.

Perhaps it's no surprise that despite my ban, social media was the first place I turned in search of consolation that night (or rather, morning).

But while I fell back on my social media dependency seeking comfort, it quickly proved to rub salt in my wounds, rather than the balm I had expected.

THE DIFFICULTY TALKING ABOUT DEATH

My grandfather's death was not a sudden one. At 80 years old, he had been ill for some time. Two weeks prior, he had been hospitalised for a heart attack.

Even so, there had been no doubt in my mind that he would make it out of the hospital alive.

Up until the day before his passing, his doctors had still been talking about scheduling surgery for him. That same day, my grandfather told me that he wanted to go eat mutton soup in Chinatown.

Everyone knows death is an immutable part of the cycle of life, but nobody really teaches you how to handle the grief that comes when a loved one dies. We can try to prepare for the inevitable, but the truth is that no amount of preparation can really lessen the pain.

In the days following my grandfather's passing, I felt smothered in a state of constant exhaustion.