How a year-long 'delights project' helped me find joy again in the little things

In late 2017, my wife and I learnt that the younger of our two sons has autism.

We needed more support at home. So in 2018, I went from being a full-time polytechnic lecturer to part-time, and became a stay-at-home husband and dad.

Since that transformative year, my day-to-day routine has pivoted to mostly household chores, parenting and some teaching. It's a somewhat slower pace of life, one that can look leisurely.

Still, after some time, it can also feel purposeless.

Perhaps this isn't surprising, given that for so many of us, our identities are often pegged to our careers and other economic pursuits – promotions, profits and more.

At the same time, this tension is extra complicated for many fathers, who are still often expected to be the main breadwinners of the household rather than the main caregivers.

While I had more time to smell the proverbial roses than most of my overworked, nose-to-the-grindstone peers, I often struggled with loneliness. I didn't just lose economic status and a regular pay cheque – I lost an innate sense of purpose and meaning.

I needed to regain purpose, learn how to appreciate my new life, and also give thanks for the small but important joys in my life.