As a financial adviser, I thought I had my own family well covered – until my wife's cancer diagnosis

For nearly two decades, I’ve advised clients on how to prepare for life’s uncertainties. I believed I had done the same for my own family.

Like with my clients, I reviewed our situation carefully – our income, medical history, and the level of protection required to maintain our lifestyle if something unexpected happened. With that in mind, I secured what I believed was sufficient coverage for both my wife and myself.

Then everything changed.

In 2024, after a routine health screening for bacterial infection, my wife Stephanie was diagnosed with early-stage cancer. She was only 35.

There were no warning signs, no family history to preempt this. Just some lingering stomach discomfort after a family trip to Osaka in December 2023, and suddenly, our lives were turned upside down.

Weeks of tests and referrals followed, and before we knew it, she was in surgery in February 2024. Her recovery took two months. Everything happened so quickly that it was hard to process.