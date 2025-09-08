Alcaraz defeats Sinner to win US Open and reclaim world number one ranking

NEW YORK: Carlos Alcaraz beat Jannik Sinner in four sets on Sunday (Sep 7) to win the US Open and reclaim the world number one ranking, as loud boos, mixed with some cheers, greeted US President Donald Trump at the final.

The 22-year-old Spaniard won 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to capture his second US Open crown and sixth Grand Slam title, avenging his defeat to Sinner in the Wimbledon final in July.

Alcaraz will return to the top spot for the first time since September 2023, ending Sinner’s 27-match winning run at hard-court majors.