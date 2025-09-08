Trump arrives at US Open to mix of cheers and boos, delaying start

NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump was greeted with both cheers and boos as he arrived at the US Open final on Sunday (Sep 7), where security checks delayed the match by 30 minutes.

An ABC television broadcast showed Trump waving from a box seat to a still-sparse Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd, though broadcasters omitted the live audio reaction. Tournament organisers said the delay was due to enhanced security measures.

"As a result of the security measures in place, and to ensure that fans have additional time to get to their seats, we have pushed the start time of today's match to 2.30pm ET," the US Open said in a statement.

Trump, a Republican who often weighs in on sports, has sought to shape policies around athletics, from issuing an executive order banning transgender women and girls from female competitions to pressuring the Washington Commanders to revert to their former Redskins name.