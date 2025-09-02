Apple to lower iPhone 12 radio power across EU

PARIS: Apple will roll out a software update to iPhone 12 devices across the European Union to reduce the power of their radio transmitters, after Brussels confirmed the model does not meet health standards.

The update, due in the coming weeks, mirrors a change Apple introduced in France in 2023 following testing by the ANFR radio frequency authority.

“We continue to disagree with the French ANFR’s testing approach, (but) respect the European Commission’s decision,” Apple said in a statement. “Customers can use their iPhone 12 with full confidence, just as they always have.”

The ANFR suspended sales of the iPhone 12 in September 2023 after finding it emitted excessive electromagnetic energy when held in the hand. Apple quickly issued a fix, but limited it to French users.

The European Commission confirmed the French regulator’s findings and measures in an Aug 19 decision published Monday (Sep 1) in its Official Journal, calling them “justified.”