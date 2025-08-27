Logo
Apple to host special event on September 9
FILE PHOTO: An Apple logo is pictured in an Apple store in Paris, France September 17, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

27 Aug 2025 12:07AM
Apple said on Tuesday it would host its annual fall event on September 9, when the company is expected to unveil new iPhones, watches and other devices.

Source: Reuters
