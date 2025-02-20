Australian children able to bypass age limit set by social media platforms, report shows

Children in Australia are able to easily bypass the minimum age limit imposed by social media platforms, a report by the country's online safety regulator showed on Thursday (Feb 20), ahead of a landmark ban by the government on access for those under 16.

ESafety's report combined results from a national survey on social media usage by eight to 15 year olds, along with responses from eight services including Alphabet's YouTube, Meta's Facebook and Amazon's Twitch.

In November, Australia approved a social media ban for children under 16, setting a benchmark for jurisdictions around the world. The ban is set to take effect at the end of 2025.

Social media companies largely do not allow those under 13 to access their platforms.

The watchdog's report found 80 per cent of Australian children aged eight to 12 used social media in 2024, with YouTube, ByteDance's TikTok, Meta's Instagram and Snap's Snapchat being the most popular services.

All services except Reddit required date of birth at its sign-up stage, however they all relied only on self-declaration with no other age assurance tools, the report said.

"There is still significant work to be done by any social media platforms relying on truthful self-declaration to determine age with enforcement of the government's minimum age legislation on the horizon," eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said.