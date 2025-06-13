Austrian school shooter described as introvert who withdrew from real world

GRAZ: Austrian police on Thursday (Jun 12) described the 21-year-old gunman who carried out the country’s worst school shooting as an introvert who had largely retreated into virtual spaces and carefully planned the deadly attack.

The shooter, identified by local media as Arthur A., killed 10 people and injured 11 others at his former high school in the southern city of Graz on Tuesday before turning the gun on himself. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in a school bathroom.

The rampage, which lasted about seven minutes, sent shockwaves through Austria. Authorities declared three days of national mourning in response to the massacre.

PLANNED ATTACK

According to police, Arthur A. entered the school with a rucksack, went to a bathroom to prepare for the assault, then emerged wearing a weapons belt, shooting glasses, and a headset. He was armed with a Glock pistol and a sawn-off shotgun.

The gunman opened fire at random on the second and third floors of the building, including one classroom where he shot off the lock to gain entry. Most of the victims were reportedly unknown to him, although police said he did know one of the teachers who was killed.

Police later recovered a farewell note and video in which the shooter apologised to his family and thanked them, but neither provided a clear motive.

Authorities also discovered a non-functional pipe bomb and plans for a bomb attack during a search of his home.

INVESTIGATORS LOOK FOR MOTIVE

Michael Lohnegger, head of Styria’s criminal investigation office, said the attack had been planned in meticulous detail but the motive remains unclear.

He said findings so far indicated the man was highly introverted and had a deep interest in online first-person shooter games.

"He led an extremely withdrawn life; he didn't want to take part in activities in normal life outside in the real world, he preferred to withdraw into the virtual space," Lohnegger told a press conference.

Investigators are also examining whether Arthur A. received any help in preparing for the attack. His closest friend has been questioned and authorities are reviewing his social connections with fellow online gamers.

Local media reported that the man had felt bullied at the school and wanted revenge, although police said there was no direct evidence from his private life that he had expressed anger toward the school or its staff.