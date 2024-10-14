Biden tours Florida's storm-hit streets as Milton debris piles up

"We need Congress to act swiftly to fund FEMA and specifically its Disaster Relief Fund because hurricane season is not over, and also seasons are less and less important now, given the effects of climate change," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told CBS News' Face the Nation.



But Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson on Sunday resisted White House and state lawmakers appeals to approve more disaster assistance, telling NBC News' "Meet the Press" program: "The states have to go and calculate and assess the need and then they submit that to Congress and that takes some time."



Relief efforts have also been hampered by a trail of misinformation, including conspiracy theories about officials controlling the weather. Politics has also infiltrated recovery with just three weeks to go until the presidential election.