Britain appoints first female head of MI6 spy agency

Britain on Sunday (Jun 15) named Blaise Metreweli, a career intelligence officer, as the first female head of the Secret Intelligence Service, the foreign spy service known as MI6.

Metreweli, 47, who is currently MI6's head of technology, known as "Q", joined the Secret Intelligence Service in 1999, and has spent most of her career in operational roles in the Middle East and Europe, the government said in a statement.

Richard Moore, the current chief of MI6, will step down in the autumn after a five-year tenure.

"I am proud and honoured to be asked to lead my service," said Metreweli, who takes on one of the most powerful jobs in Western intelligence and will be known by the code name "C".

MI6, founded in 1909, joins the other main British spy agencies, the domestic spy service MI5, and the intelligence communications agency GCHQ, in having appointed a female head.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is currently in Canada for the Group of Seven summit, said Metreweli's appointment comes when Britain is "facing threats on an unprecedented scale".

"I know Blaise will continue to provide the excellent leadership needed to defend our country," he said.