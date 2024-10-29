Boeing to raise up to US$24.3 billion to shore up finances, stave off downgrade

Boeing launched a stock offering that could raise up to US$24.3 billion as the planemaker looks to strengthen its finances squeezed by a more than six-week strike by factory workers and preserve its investment-grade credit rating.

The move will boost Boeing's battered finances, which have worsened since roughly 33,000 of its workers represented by the machinists union walked off their jobs in September, halting production of models including its cash-cow 737 MAX aircraft.

The company said late on Monday it was offering 112.5 million shares in common stock, up from 90 million announced earlier in the day, and US$5 billion in mandatory convertible securities.

"The offering is certainly favourable for credit quality. We'll factor it into our assessment of the rating in the context of continued negative free cashflow," said Ben Tsocanos, aerospace director at S&P Global Ratings.

Boeing has never fallen below the investment-grade rating.

The planemaker said it had priced its stock offering at US$143 per share, a 7.75 per cent discount to its close on Friday, before the deal was announced. Boeing shares closed 2.8 per cent lower at US$150.69 on Monday.

Excluding options for the underwriters to purchase additional shares and securities, the offerings would raise about US$21.1 billion, Boeing said.

A capital raising is essential for Boeing to preserve its investment-grade credit rating. Rating agencies have warned that a prolonged strike may lead to a downgrade in the planemaker's credit rating, likely pushing up the cost of capital.

The planemaker was already reeling under a regulator-imposed cap on production of its MAX jets after a January mid-air panel blowout.

The combination of labour woes and its production problems have caused it to burn cash in the last three quarters. Last week, the company reported a US$6 billion third-quarter loss and said it would burn cash next year.

The same day, striking workers rebuffed an improved contract as it fell short of their demands of a 40 per cent wage hike and restoration of a defined-benefit pension plan, which Boeing is unlikely to reinstate.