Logo
Logo

World

All five miners found dead after Chilean mine collapse
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

All five miners found dead after Chilean mine collapse

All five miners found dead after Chilean mine collapse

Handout picture released by Chile's presidency press office shows President Gabriel Boric speaking from CODELCO's Integrated Strategic Operations Center in Rancagua, Chile on Aug 3, 2025. (Photo: Handout via AFP/Chilean Presidency)

04 Aug 2025 08:21AM (Updated: 04 Aug 2025 08:23AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

RANCAGUA, Chile: A rescue operation in Chile at the world's largest underground copper mine ended on Sunday (Aug 3) with no survivors, as the body of a fifth missing miner was found days after a tunnel collapsed, officials said.

"Today we finally found (dead) the last of the missing workers," Aquiles Cubillos, prosecutor for Chile's O'Higgins region, told reporters.

Operations at the El Teniente mining centre had been suspended since Friday after a "seismic event" caused the collapse of a tunnel the day before, trapping the five miners inside.

People hug as relatives of Alex Araya Acevedo, a 29-year-old miner who died in El Teniente mine of Chilean state-run copper producer Codelco, gather outside Codelco's offices to demand information about the delivery of his body, which has been delayed, after the regional prosecutor confirmed that all trapped miners have been found dead, in Rancagua, Chile on Aug 3, 2025. (Photo: REUTERS/Pablo Sanhuezo)

Whether the cause of the shaking was due to an earthquake or drilling remains under investigation.

El Teniente, which is operated by the Chilean state-owned mining firm Codelco, boasts more than 4,500km of tunnels and is the largest underground copper deposit in the world.

Last year, it produced 356,000 metric tonnes of copper - nearly 7 per cent of the total for Chile.

Chile's mining industry is considered among the safest in the world, with a fatality rate of 0.02 per cent in 2024, according to the National Geology and Mining Service of Chile.

Related:

Source: AFP/dy

Related Topics

Chile miners
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement