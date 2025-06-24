'Complete and total' ceasefire agreed by Iran and Israel, says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump says that Israel and Iran have agreed to a 12-hour ceasefire, claiming that this will be the point at which the conflict between the two countries will be considered ended.



In a post on truth social, Mr Trump said the ceasefire would be "complete and total".



His comments came after Iran made good on its threat of retaliation against the United States, launching a missile attack on a US military base in Qatar on Monday (Jun 23).

Qatar said its defences had intercepted the incoming missiles which were targeted at the Al Udeid air base, the largest American military facility in the Middle East.

