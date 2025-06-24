Trump says Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect, urges both countries to not violate it

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (Jun 24) a ceasefire between Israel and Iran was now in place and asked both countries not to violate it, only hours after Iran launched waves of missiles, which Israel's ambulance service said killed four people.

"THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!" Trump said in a Truth Social post.

When Trump announced on Monday what he called a complete ceasefire to end a 12-day war, he appeared to suggest that Israel and Iran would have time to complete missions that were underway, at which point the ceasefire would begin in a staged process.

Witnesses said they heard explosions near Tel Aviv and Beersheba in southern Israel before Trump's statement.

Israel's military said six waves of missiles were launched by Iran and Israel's national ambulance service said four people were killed in Beersheba, the first reported deaths in Israel since Trump announced the ceasefire late on Monday.

Iran's semi-official SNN news agency reported on Tuesday that Tehran fired its last round of missiles before the ceasefire came into effect.

A senior White House official said Trump had brokered a ceasefire deal in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel had agreed so long as Iran did not launch further attacks.

"On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, 'THE 12 DAY WAR'," Trump wrote on his Truth Social site.