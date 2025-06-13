Israel-Iran tensions escalate: How proxies, nuclear ambitions are fuelling crisis

The conflict between Israel and Iran has shaped the Middle East for decades. It was largely on a low boil as the two sides attacked each other - mostly quietly and in Iran’s case often by proxy - while avoiding a full-blown war.

The hostilities stepped up a gear following the outbreak of war between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, which is backed by Iran, in October 2023. Since then, the countries have exchanged fire on each other’s homelands in isolated incidents using missiles and drones.

Then, in a major escalation, Israel on Jun 13 launched airstrikes against Iran’s military targets and nuclear programme, as well as targeting scientists and generals. Explosions were seen and heard in the capital city, Tehran.

The head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hossein Salami, was killed in the strikes, according to Iranian state television. Due to its “pre-emptive strike”, Israel declared a state of emergency.

An escalation to open warfare could be a real possibility amid renewed focus on Iran’s nuclear capabilities. Israel, which is widely believed to have nuclear weapons of its own, has long considered Iran’s potential to build atomic weapons a threat to its existence.

Why are Israel and Iran enemies?

Israel and Iran were allies starting in the 1950s during the reign of Iran’s last monarch, Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, but the friendship abruptly ended with the Islamic revolution in Iran in 1979.

Iran’s new leaders called for the destruction of Israel, decrying the Jewish state as an imperialist power in the Middle East. Iran has supported groups that regularly fight Israel, notably Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthi rebels, all of which the US considers terrorist organisations.

Israel regards the possibility of a nuclear-armed Iran as an existential risk. Israeli officials have repeatedly implied that if Iran were to reach the brink of weapons capability, Israeli forces would attack its nuclear programme using air power, as they did when they struck a reactor in Iraq in 1981 and an alleged Syrian nuclear site in 2007.

Have Israel and Iran attacked each other previously?

Prior to Israel’s Jun 13 attack on Iran, the two countries exchanged direct blows for the first time in April 2024 when Iran launched a massive missile and drone attack on Israel. This was precipitated by an airstrike two weeks earlier on Iran’s diplomatic buildings in the Syrian capital Damascus. The airstrike was widely attributed to, but not acknowledged by, Israel.

While Iran’s attack caused minimal damage and provoked a more limited return assault by Israel, the head-to-head fighting moved the conflict between the two countries to a more dangerous phase, creating a precedent for overt, direct fighting.

Israel assassinated Hamas’s political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in the heart of the Iranian capital in July that same year. Another bout of missile attacks and airstrikes was exchanged by the two sides in October.