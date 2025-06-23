World awaits Iranian response after US hits nuclear sites

ISTANBUL/WASHINGTON/JERUSALEM: The world braced on Sunday (Jun 22) for Iran's response after the US attacked key Iranian nuclear sites, joining Israel in the biggest Western military action against the Islamic Republic since its 1979 revolution.

A day after the US sent 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs crashing into the mountain above Iran's Fordow nuclear site, Tehran vowed to defend itself at all costs, American leaders urged Tehran to stand down, and pockets of anti-war protesters began taking to the streets in US cities.

In a post to the Truth Social platform on Sunday, US President Donald Trump addressed the issue of regime change in Iran. "It’s not politically correct to use the term, 'Regime Change,' but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!" he wrote.

Iran and Israel continued to trade volleys of missile attacks, with an explosion in western Iran claiming the lives of half a dozen military personnel, according to an Iranian media outlet. Earlier, Iran fired missiles that wounded scores of people and flattened buildings in Tel Aviv.

The US State Department ordered employees' family members to leave Lebanon and advised citizens elsewhere in the region to keep a low profile or restrict travel.

An advisory from the US Department of Homeland Security warned of a "heightened threat environment in the United States." Law enforcement in major US cities stepped up patrols and deployed additional resources to religious, cultural and diplomatic sites.

Air France KLM said it has cancelled flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh on Sunday and Monday, in a sign of the broader effects of the attacks.

Tehran has so far not followed through on its threats of retaliation against the United States, either by targeting US bases or trying to choke off global oil supplies, but that may not hold.

Speaking in Istanbul, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said his country would consider all possible responses. There would be no return to diplomacy until it had retaliated, he said.

"The US showed they have no respect for international law. They only understand the language of threat and force," he said.

Ali Shamkhani, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said on X that the initiative was "now with the side that plays smart, avoids blind strikes. Surprises will continue!"