Global leaders react to US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites

SINGAPORE: Global reactions to the US airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday (Jun 22) ranged from firm support by Israel to urgent calls for de-escalation by the United Nations and several other nations.
US President Donald Trump declared that the strikes had "completely and totally obliterated" Iran's nuclear sites and warned that Tehran must now "make peace or we will go after" other targets in Iran.
Here is how the international community responded:
ISRAEL PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU
"Congratulations, President Trump. Your bold decision to target Iran's nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history ... History will record that President Trump acted to deny the world's most dangerous regime the world's most dangerous weapons."
Netanyahu also said that Iran's nuclear programme threatened the country's "very existence and endangered world peace".
UNITED NATIONS SECRETARY-GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES
"I am gravely alarmed by the use of force by the United States against Iran today. This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge – and a direct threat to international peace and security.
"There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control – with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world," Guterres said.
He called on member states to de-escalate and to uphold its obligations under the UN Charter and other rules of international law.
"At this perilous hour, it is critical to avoid a spiral of chaos. There is no military solution. The only path forward is diplomacy. The only hope is peace."
VENEZUELA FOREIGN MINISTER YVAN GIL
"Venezuela Condemns US Military Aggression Against Iran and Demands an Immediate Cessation of Hostilities.
"The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela firmly and categorically condemns the bombing carried out by the United States military, at the request of the State of Israel, against nuclear facilities in the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan complexes."
MEXICO FOREIGN MINISTRY
"The ministry urgently calls for diplomatic dialogue for peace between the parties involved in the Middle East conflict.
In keeping with our constitutional principles of foreign policy and our country's pacifist conviction, we reiterate our call to de-escalate tensions in the region. The restoration of peaceful coexistence among the states of the region is the highest priority."
CUBA PRESIDENT MIGUEL DIAZ-CANEL
"We strongly condemn the US bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities, which constitutes a dangerous escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.
"The aggression seriously violates the UN Charter and international law and plunges humanity into a crisis with irreversible consequences."
There were also reactions from Republican and Democratic members of the US Congress to the US bombings of the Iranian nuclear facilities.
The following are statements from key lawmakers:
US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson, Republican
"The president gave Iran’s leader every opportunity to make a deal, but Iran refused to commit to a nuclear disarmament agreement."
"The president’s decisive action prevents the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism, which chants 'Death to America,' from obtaining the most lethal weapon on the planet."
Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Republican
"I stand with President Trump."
Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch, Republican
"This war is Israel’s war, not our war, but Israel is one of our strongest allies and is disarming Iran for the good of the world."
Risch added: "This is not the start of a forever war. There will not be American boots on the ground in Iran."
Thomas Massie, Kentucky Representative, Republican
"This is not constitutional," Thomas Massie said on social media.
He was referring to the power of Congress to declare war on foreign countries.
US House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries
"President Trump misled the country about his intentions, failed to seek congressional authorisation for the use of military force and risks American entanglement in a potentially disastrous war in the Middle East."
"Donald Trump shoulders complete and total responsibility for any adverse consequences that flow from his unilateral military action," Jeffries said.
Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York
"The president’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorisation is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers.
"He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations. It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment."
Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib of Michigan
"President Trump sending US troops to bomb Iran without the consent of Congress is a blatant violation of our Constitution.
"The American people do not want another forever war. We have seen where decades of endless war in the Middle East gets us - all based on the lie of 'weapons of mass destruction'."