Trump says Iran and Israel agree to a 12-hour ceasefire

WASHINGTON/DOHA/ISTANBUL: US President Donald Trump said on Monday (Jun 23) that a "complete and total" ceasefire between Israel and Iran will go into force with a view to ending the conflict between the two nations.

Trump appeared to suggest that Israel and Iran would have some time to complete any missions that are underway, at which point the ceasefire would begin in a staged process.

"It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE... for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, THE 12 DAY WAR."

Earlier, Trump said he would encourage Israel to proceed towards peace after dismissing Iran's attack on an American air base that caused no injuries and thanking Tehran for the early notice.

Trump's post came several hours after Iran launched a missile attack on an American air base that caused no injuries.

The attack on Al Udeid Air Base in neighbouring Qatar threatened to widen a conflict that began on Jun 13 with an Israeli strike on Iran targeting its nuclear programme and ballistic missiles.

Iran had threatened to retaliate against the US after American B-2 stealth bombers dropped 30,000-pound bunker-busters on Iranian underground nuclear facilities at the weekend, joining Israel's air war against Iran, and Trump had raised the possibility of the Iranian government being toppled.

"We did not assault anyone, and we will never accept being assaulted by anyone," Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a statement. "We will not submit to anyone’s aggression – this is the logic of the Iranian nation."

Iran gave advance notice to the US via diplomatic channels hours ahead of the attack, as well as to Qatari authorities, and Trump seized on that as a positive sign.

"I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured," Trump wrote on his Truth Social media site. "Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same."

He said Iran fired 14 missiles at the air base, calling it "a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered."

"I am pleased to report that NO Americans were harmed and hardly any damage was done," Trump wrote. "Most importantly, they’ve gotten it all out of their 'system,' and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE," Trump wrote.

The attack strained Iran's relationship with its Arab neighbors: Qatar condemned it, as did Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq.

Israel said it carried out its most extensive wave of attacks on Tehran ever on Monday.

Targets included a Tehran prison where Iran's leadership holds political opponents, in a renewed demonstration of its willingness to strike beyond its previously stated military and nuclear targets to target key pillars of Iran's ruling system.

Despite Iran's threats to challenge oil shipments from the Gulf, oil prices fell 7 percent in volatile trading LCOc1, suggesting traders doubted the Islamic Republic would follow through on any action that would disrupt global supplies.

Qatar, situated just across the Gulf from Iran, closed its airspace after receiving the advance warning from Iran, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow as Tehran sought backing from one of its last major power friends for its next steps.