World live

Trump lauds 'total' ceasefire between Iran and Israel, but Tehran says no such deal
Trump lauds 'total' ceasefire between Iran and Israel, but Tehran says no such deal

Trump lauds 'total' ceasefire between Iran and Israel, but Tehran says no such deal

Protesters chant slogans as they hold up posters of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a protest following the US attacks on Iranian nuclear sites, on Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi)

24 Jun 2025 08:21AM (Updated: 24 Jun 2025 09:22AM)
US President Donald Trump says that Israel and Iran have agreed to a 12-hour ceasefire, claiming that this will be the point at which the conflict between the two countries will be considered ended.

In a post on truth social, Mr Trump said the ceasefire would be "complete and total".

The Iranian foreign minister, however, denied any such deal, though he did suggest Tehran would stop its attacks if Israel did likewise.

Trump's comments came after Iran made good on its threat of retaliation against the United States, launching a missile attack on a US military base in Qatar on Monday (Jun 23).

Follow live updates:

Source: CNA/sn

