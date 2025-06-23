4 Singaporeans evacuated, 7 others given help to leave Iran amid conflict with Israel: MFA

SINGAPORE: Four Singaporeans have been evacuated from Iran, while seven more were given help to leave the country amid the Iran-Israel conflict, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday (Jun 23).

A family of three Singaporeans was evacuated from Iranian capital Tehran to Oman's Muscat alongside a group of Omanis and other nationals. Separately, another Singaporean was evacuated with a group of Malaysians and other nationals from Iran to Ashgabat in Turkmenistan.

On Sunday, Malaysia's Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a news release that the group comprised one Singaporean, 17 Malaysians and six Iranians who are dependents of Malaysian citizens.

They crossed the Iran–Turkmenistan border on Saturday and arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport via a Malaysia Airlines flight.

Singapore's MFA said that it has been providing consular assistance to Singaporeans in Iran, including exploring evacuation options in the absence of a Singapore diplomatic mission in the country.

"The Singapore Embassy in Muscat and the Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur worked closely with their host governments and embassy counterparts to facilitate the Singaporeans’ departure from Iran," it said on Monday, expressing its gratitude to the governments of Oman and Malaysia.

"MFA has also provided the necessary consular assistance to seven other Singaporeans in Iran who have left via the Iran-Armenia land border and the port of Bandar Abbas to the United Arab Emirates."