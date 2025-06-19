ASEAN states evacuating citizens from Iran, Israel, as some voice concerns over latest conflict

KUALA LUMPUR/JAKARTA: Southeast Asian countries are gearing up to evacuate their citizens from the latest conflict in the Middle East, even as some step up their condemnation of Israel in support of Iran amid calls for a de-escalation of their confrontation.

Malaysia said on Wednesday (Jun 18) it will evacuate its citizens in Iran by Friday through Turkmenistan. According to government spokesperson Fahmi Fadzil, there is a “small number” of Malaysians comprising students, tourists and embassy personnel in the country.

Indonesia’s embassy in Tehran posted on Instagram on Wednesday it would immediately evacuate its citizens who are willing. There are 386 Indonesians in Iran, many of whom are students in the city of Qom.

Evacuation details would be conveyed through the WhatsApp group of Indonesian citizens in Iran and by region, the Indonesian embassy said.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Vietnam facilitated the departure of 18 of its nationals from Iran to Azerbaijan on Monday, 16 of whom arrived back in Vietnam on Wednesday, national news outlet Viet Nam News reported.

In Thailand, the military has aircraft on standby to fly home its citizens from conflict zones in the Middle East, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said. About 40,000 of its citizens are living in Israel and 300 in Iran.

As for the Philippines, which has about 30,000 citizens in Israel and at least 1,180 in Iran, the government is coordinating the evacuation of its people and looking for safe routes out of conflict zones, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Wednesday.

Over 100 Filipinos in Israel have asked to be repatriated and eight have been injured in attacks, its Department of Migrant Workers said.

But Marcos said the government’s assessment is that the situation had not yet reached the point of ordering the mandatory repatriation of Filipinos from Israel and Iran, as reported by news portal Inquirer.net.