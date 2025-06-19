Commentary: The G7 was a great idea – until it became one against six

BERLIN: Fifty years ago, it seemed like such a good idea. At the initiative of the West German and French leaders, the six leading industrialised democracies convened their first regular meeting to manage a troubled world – problems included the collapse of the Bretton Woods system, the oil shocks and stagflation.

They later became the Group of Seven (G7), then briefly Eight, then Seven again. But as this club concludes its latest summit in the Canadian Rockies by defining success merely as avoiding a rage quit by the American guest, one wonders: What’s the point anymore?

The world is on fire from Eastern Europe to the Middle East and beyond, and the G7 leaders are at odds over how to analyse, let alone solve, any of these conflicts.

French President Emmanuel Macron and others want Israel to desist from further escalation against Iran. US President Donald Trump may not have wanted Israel to attack Iran while his own envoy was trying to negotiate a deal with Tehran, but now that the war is underway he seems fine with Israel finishing the job.

Macron also intends to recognise Palestine as a sovereign state. By contrast, Trump’s ambassador to Israel told Bloomberg that the US no longer believes in a two-state solution, not even in the long term.