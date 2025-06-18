Zelenskyy leaves G7 with no Trump meeting or fresh arms support from US

KANANASKIS, Alberta: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the Group of Seven summit on Tuesday (Jun 17) with new aid from host Canada for its war against Russia but said diplomacy is in "crisis" having missed the chance to press US President Donald Trump for more weapons.

The G7 wealthy nations struggled to find unity over the conflict in Ukraine after Trump expressed support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and left a day early to address the Israel-Iran conflict from Washington.

A Canadian official initially said Ottawa had dropped plans for the G7 to issue a strong statement on the war in Ukraine after resistance from the United States.

Emily Williams, director of media relations for Prime Minister Mark Carney, later said no proposed statement on Ukraine had ever been planned.

Carney had started the day by announcing Ottawa would provide C$2 billion (US$1.47 billion) in new military assistance for Kyiv as well as impose new financial sanctions.

Zelenskyy said he had told the G7 leaders that "diplomacy is now in a state of crisis" and said they need to continue calling on Trump "to use his real influence" to force an end to the war, in a post on his Telegram account.

Although Canada is one of Ukraine's most vocal defenders, its ability to help it is far outweighed by the United States, the largest arms supplier to Kyiv. Zelenskyy had said he hoped to talk to Trump about acquiring more weapons.

After the summit in the Rocky Mountain resort area of Kananaskis concluded, Carney issued a chair statement summarising deliberations.

"G7 leaders expressed support for President Trump’s efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," it said.

"They recognised that Ukraine has committed to an unconditional ceasefire, and they agreed that Russia must do the same. G7 leaders are resolute in exploring all options to maximise pressure on Russia, including financial sanctions."