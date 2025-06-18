China’s bid to mediate Israel-Iran conflict: How much sway does it really have?

BEIJING/SINGAPORE: China is positioning itself as a mediator in the intensifying conflict between Israel and Iran - but analysts say its diplomatic overtures are as much about shielding national interests as they are about regional peace.

While Beijing publicly calls for calm, analysts say factors like energy dependence, strategic ties with Iran, geopolitical rivalry with the United States, and fears of a wider conflict that could undermine its investment and infrastructure footprint, underpin its push for peace.

But despite its deepening economic ties with Tehran and the broader Middle East, observers say China’s limited influence over the key players, particularly Israel, makes meaningful intervention an uphill task.

They add that even as Beijing publicly backs Tehran, it is unlikely to risk wading into the conflict to tilt the balance in Iran’s favour. Doing so would risk escalating tensions with the United States and undermining China's carefully calibrated position as a neutral actor in the region.

“China would be drawn into a regional conflict with global repercussions, which is surely something Beijing has no appetite for,” said Andrea Ghiselli, a lecturer in international politics at the University of Exeter.

“This is a very difficult position for Chinese diplomacy.”

Craig Singleton, senior China fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a non-partisan US think tank focused on foreign policy and national security issues, said it reveals a larger problem for Beijing.

“Today's crisis and China's seeming inability to have any influence on its outcome spotlights the gap between Beijing's great power rhetoric and its limited reach in the Middle East.”