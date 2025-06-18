Trump calls for Iran's 'unconditional surrender' as Israel-Iran air war rages on

DUBAI/JERUSALEM: President Donald Trump called for Iran's "unconditional surrender" on Tuesday (Jun 17) and warned that US patience was wearing thin, but said there was no immediate intention to kill Iran's leader "for now", as the Israel-Iran air war raged for a fifth day.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said meanwhile that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei could face the same fate as Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, who was toppled in a US-led invasion and hanged in 2006 after a trial.

"I warn the Iranian dictator against continuing to commit war crimes and fire missiles at Israeli citizens," Katz told top Israeli military officials.

Explosions were later reported in Tehran and the city of Isfahan in central Iran, while Israel said Iran had fired more missiles towards it and air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and southern Israel.

Trump's comments, delivered via social media, suggested a more aggressive stance toward Iran as he weighs whether to deepen US involvement.

"We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding," he wrote on Truth Social. "We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now...Our patience is wearing thin."

Three minutes later, he posted, "Unconditional surrender!" in all capital letters.

Trump's sometimes contradictory and cryptic messaging about the conflict between close US ally Israel and longtime foe Iran has deepened the uncertainty surrounding the crisis. His public comments have ranged from military threats to diplomatic overtures, not uncommon for a president known for an often erratic approach to both domestic and foreign policy.