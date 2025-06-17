Trump says he wants 'real end' to end nuclear problem with Iran

TEL AVIV: United States President Donald Trump said he wanted a "real end" to the nuclear problem with Iran and indicated he may send senior American officials to meet with the Islamic Republic as the Israel-Iran air war raged for a fifth straight day.

He made the comments during his midnight departure from Canada, where he attended the Group of Seven nations summit on Monday (Jun 16), according to comments posted by a CBS News reporter on social media platform X.

Trump predicted that Israel would not be easing its attacks on Iran. "You're going to find out over the next two days. You're going to find out. Nobody's slowed up so far," the CBS journalist quoted Trump as saying on Air Force One.

He said "I may", on the prospect of sending US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff or Vice President JD Vance to meet with Iran.

Trump said on Tuesday that he had not reached out to Iran for peace talks in any way, shape, or form.

Iran "should have taken the deal that was on the table", he said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump is looking for a "complete give up" by Iran, according to a pool report by Politico.

Washington has said Trump was still aiming for a nuclear deal with Iran, even as the military confrontation unfolds.