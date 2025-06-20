Commentary: Iran is breaking Israel’s expensive air defences with cheap drones

SINGAPORE: After Israel’s strikes involving more than 200 jets last Friday (Jun 13), Iran responded by launching about 100 drones. Drones launched from Iran can take up to nine hours to reach targets in Israel and most were intercepted by Israeli air defences.

Some observers described this initial Iranian response as “underwhelming”. However, such an assessment holds only if the drone attack is viewed in isolation, without considering the missile barrage launched just hours later.

Iran’s initial drone campaign was likely not intended to deliver immediate harm or damage against Israel. Israel’s multi-layered air defence systems are sophisticated and each system – including Iron Dome, David’s Sling and the Arrow system – is designed to counter different types of aerial threats.

Rather, its objective was to saturate Israel’s air defences and to pave the way for more damaging follow-on missile strikes.

This type of attack closely mirrors Russia’s drone-and-missile playbook in Ukraine.