CNA Explains: The US bunker-buster bomb and its role in the Israel-Iran conflict

SINGAPORE: Since Israel launched strikes against Iran on Jun 13, more than 200 have been killed, including top generals and scientists.

Israel described its action as a "preemptive strike" to prevent its longtime enemy from building nuclear bombs. It has repeatedly accused Iran of seeking a nuclear weapon, an allegation the latter has denied.

With the two sides exchanging fire for six days now, attention has turned to the enriched Fordow nuclear plant buried deep under a mountain in Iran.

Reports say only one weapon has the capabilities to destroy it: The United States' GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator, known as a bunker-buster bomb.

What is a bunker-buster bomb?

As its name suggests, the GBU-57 is designed to attack hard and deeply buried targets such as bunkers and tunnels.

The US air force said the GPS-guided weapon is capable of penetrating up to around 61m underground before exploding.

It is about 6.2m-long and weighs approximately 13,600kg.

The bomb's warhead is said to contain about 2,400kg of explosives - specifically the AFX-757 and PBXN-114 types - according to defence analysis website The War Zone.

The warhead case is made from a special high-performance steel alloy, and its design allows for a large explosive payload while maintaining integrity.

At present, only the US owns the GBU-57 bomb.