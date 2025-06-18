Israel-Iran conflict: Analysts say US likely to take direct military action

As the Israel-Iran aerial war enters its sixth day on Wednesday (Jun 18), speculation is mounting that the United States is considering joining its ally Israel in direct military action against Tehran.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called for Iran’s “unconditional surrender”, warning that Washington’s patience was wearing thin.

He has reportedly spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the phone, while the US military is said to be deploying more aircraft to the Middle East, including fighter jets and refuelling tankers.

Analysts told CNA this could mean Trump bringing the US into the conflict, though they cautioned it remains tough to tell for certain.

“Calling for the unconditional surrender of a sovereign nation state is pretty extreme. We haven’t heard that rhetoric very often,” noted politics professor Stephen Zunes from the University of San Francisco.

“It has really sent some shock waves and is making people think that this is not just going to be a series of strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities, but something much bigger.”

He pointed to how Israel’s military and Trump have urged residents to evacuate from Iran’s capital city of Tehran, which has a population of more than 9 million.

“There, indeed, could be a much bigger war, and the United States itself might get involved,” Zunes said.

In Iran, officials have reported at least 224 deaths, mostly civilians. In Israel, officials said 24 civilians have been killed.