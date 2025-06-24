Iran launches missiles at US air base in Qatar, explosions heard over Doha
Qatar said it intercepted Iran’s missile attack on Al Udeid, America’s largest military base in the Middle East.
DOHA: Iran's military said on Monday (Jun 23) it had carried out a "devastating and powerful" missile attack on the Al Udeid US air base in Qatar, after explosions were heard across the Qatari capital following Tehran's threat to retaliate for US airstrikes.
Iran had issued threats to retaliate against the United States after US bombers dropped 30,000-pound bunker-busters on Iranian underground nuclear sites at the weekend, joining Israel's air war against Tehran, and President Donald Trump mooted the possibility of the Iranian government being toppled.
"The operation of Iranian missiles against American bases located in Qatar and in Iraq has begun, and is called 'Blessing of Victory'," the official press agency IRNA said.
Qatar's defence minister, quoted by Al Jazeera TV, said its air defences had intercepted missiles directed at the Al Udeid air base, the largest US military installation in the Middle East, situated across the Gulf from Iran.
Qatari authorities said there were no casualties in the attack, which it condemned and said it reserved the right to respond.
The attack came shortly after a Western diplomat told Reuters there had been a credible threat to a US military base in the Gulf state following the US airstrikes on Iran.
In addition, the US Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq had activated its air defence system out of concern of a potential attack, military sources told Reuters.
Iran's National Security Council subsequently confirmed it had attacked the base, adding its response did not "pose any threat" to its Gulf neighbour.
"In response to the US aggressive and insolent action against Iran's nuclear sites and facilities, a few hours ago, the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran struck the US air base in Al-Udeid, Qatar," the council said in a statement, adding that the number of missiles used "was the same as the number of bombs that the US had used in attacking Iran's nuclear facilities".
"This action does not pose any threat to our friendly and brotherly country, Qatar," it added.
Shortly before the attack, Qatar announced it had closed its airspace temporarily to ensure the safety of residents and visitors. That followed an advisory from the US embassy in Qatar to Americans to shelter in place, out of what it said was "an abundance of caution".
Two US officials said Washington had assessed that Iran could carry out attacks targeting American forces in the Middle East soon, although the US was still seeking a diplomatic resolution that would see Tehran forgo any reprisal.
Earlier on Monday, Israel bombed a jail for political prisoners in Tehran in a potent demonstration that it was expanding its targets beyond military and nuclear sites to aim squarely at the pillars of Iran's ruling system.
Despite Iran's threats to challenge oil shipments from the Gulf, oil prices largely held steady LCOc1, suggesting traders doubted the Islamic Republic would follow through on any action that would disrupt global supplies.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow as Tehran sought backing from one of its last major power friends for its next steps.