Iran launches missiles at US air base in Qatar, explosions heard over Doha

DOHA: Iran's military said on Monday (Jun 23) it had carried out a "devastating and powerful" missile attack on the Al Udeid US air base in Qatar, after explosions were heard across the Qatari capital following Tehran's threat to retaliate for US airstrikes.

Iran had issued threats to retaliate against the United States after US bombers dropped 30,000-pound bunker-busters on Iranian underground nuclear sites at the weekend, joining Israel's air war against Tehran, and President Donald Trump mooted the possibility of the Iranian government being toppled.

"The operation of Iranian missiles against American bases located in Qatar and in Iraq has begun, and is called 'Blessing of Victory'," the official press agency IRNA said.

Qatar's defence minister, quoted by Al Jazeera TV, said its air defences had intercepted missiles directed at the Al Udeid air base, the largest US military installation in the Middle East, situated across the Gulf from Iran.