Wall St ends higher as rate-cut hopes offset Iran war fears

NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street rallied on Monday (Jun 23) as prospects of the US Federal Reserve cutting interest rates as early as July offset uncertainty about escalating turmoil in the Middle East.

All three major US stock indexes closed sharply higher. Consumer discretionary stocks led the sector gainers, with a solid boost from Tesla.

"The rally is a bit surprising," said Jay Hatfield, CEO and portfolio manager at InfraCap in New York. "In a way, the US attack puts an end to the uncertainty of whether the US is going to attack."

"The market action is extremely bullish because this is the time frame in June when we're supposed to have a pullback," Hatfield added. "People do not want to sell in this market."

Fed Vice Chair Michelle Bowman said on Monday "it is time to consider adjusting the policy rate," as risks to the job market outweigh inflationary concerns related to tariffs. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said that thus far, tariffs have had a more modest economic impact than expected.

Financial markets are pricing in at least two 25-basis-point rate cuts before year-end. The first cut is widely expected to happen in September.

"I've been in the camp that the Fed probably would not move at all this year," said Paul Nolte, senior wealth advisor & market strategist at Murphy & Sylvest in Elmhurst, Illinois. "(Fed Chair) Powell’s ‘wait and see’ is probably not a bad tactic, but of course, the markets always love lower interest rates."

Tesla shares surged after the long-awaited launch of the company's robotaxi service in Austin, Texas. The electric vehicle maker's shares advanced 8.2 percent.