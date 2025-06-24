Fighting between Israel, Iran continues despite Trump's proclamation of ceasefire

Despite an announcement by US President Donald Trump that Israel and Iran had agreed to a 12-hour ceasefire, hostilities have continued, with deaths reported in Israel following an Iranian missile strike.

In a post on Truth Social, Mr Trump said the ceasefire would be "complete and total".

Iranian state TV IRINN has also announced a ceasefire but Israel's military has reported a fourth wave of missiles launched by Tehran.



Trump's comments came after Iran made good on its threat of retaliation against the United States, launching a missile attack on a US military base in Qatar on Monday (Jun 23).

